• The annual GRADSA Buddy Walk for Down syndrome starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the McConnell Plaza. The event is free and open to the public. A community lunch will be provided as well as entertainment for the entire family.
• Empty Bowls of Owensboro will hold a community bowl making day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Brescia University Clay Lab, 105 E. Ninth St. The bowl making day is free and open to the public. Empty Bowls is a local organization that is dedicated to the national effort of feeding the hungry. Funds are raised through an annual event and are provided to local shelters, churches and other organizations that aid in the effort.
For more information on Empty Bowls, please contact Rachel Whelan at rachel.whelan@brescia.edu or 270-686-2110.
• Junior Achievement of West Kentucky awarded local individuals and companies with U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Awards during the Aug. 22 Owensboro Public Schools board meeting,
The U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award is a prestigious national honor that comes from the White House in recognition of sustained volunteer service. Established in 2003, under George W. Bush, and continuing in all subsequent presidencies to date, the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award gives recognition to individuals, families and groups who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service each year.
Gold Presidential Company Volunteer Service Award was presented to U.S. Bank.
Bronze Presidential Company Volunteer Service Awards were presented to Brescia University, German American Bank, and Owensboro High School: Bluegrass Scholars.
Bronze Presidential Individual Volunteer Service Awards were presented to Mark Dohrenwend and Don Kelley.
