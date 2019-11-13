• Daviess County, Whitesville, Friendly Village, Lewisport and Livermore get a visit from Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo from the Department for Local Government, who visited several GRADD communities on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
Dunahoo announced the following project funding announcements: The City of Whitesville received $541,250 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the Whitesville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The City of Whitesville also received $28,000 in Recreational Trail Grant funding for the repaving of the Whitesville Park Community Trail. Daviess County received $75,000 for inclusive playground equipment. The City of Lewisport received $500,000 for the construction of a new 8,450 square foot public library, and the City of Livermore received $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the renovation of the fire station facility.
