Community Contributions

Molina Healthcare's Associate VP of Business Development, Chris Heldman, left, presents Audubon Area Community Services Deputy Chief Operating Officer Brandon Harley with the company's donation to support the organization's important work in local communities.

• Molina Healthcare announced it will donate $50,000 to Audubon Area Community Services Inc. (AACS) to expand health services in rural communities across Kentucky. The donation will support reaching the rural population in western Kentucky though pop-up clinics where individuals will have access to health screenings, dental care in conjunction with the Audubon Area Clinic and the University of Kentucky, and assessments to address social determinants of health. In addition, Molina's donation will contribute to AACS community health workers, who assist individuals in finding local services for housing, home repairs, transportation, and early education.

