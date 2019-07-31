Community Contributions

• During the 2018-2019 school year, U.S. Bank and U.S. Bank Home Mortgage invested $45,000 to sponsor Junior Achievement programs through employee fundraising efforts and direct school sponsorships. U.S. Bank adopted Foust Elementary School, in addition to Tamarack and Estes Elementary, to ensure that all kindergarten through fifth-grade students receives Junior Achievement programming to prepare them with skills needed to succeed in the workforce and achieve personal, economic success.
Junior Achievement, through a dedicated volunteer network, provides educational programs for kids in grades K-12 that focus on business, citizenship, economics, entrepreneurship, ethics, financial literacy and career development.
