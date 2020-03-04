Community Contributions

• Sorgho Elementary School decided to help after seeing a news story about the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association being critically low on supplies in their food pantry. The Daviess-McLean Baptist Building on Scherm Road is home to the Sorgho Learning Zone, where SES students go after school two days a week to get homework help and a warm meal. With the help of SES Family Resource Center coordinator Lucas Vilorio, fifth-grade teacher Caitie Bailey decided to do a quick food drive to “show love” for the community. Students and families brought in items on Valentine’s Day as a way to show the love for the Daviess-McLean Baptist Center. They also delivered fliers to the neighborhood adjacent to Sorgho, telling them about their plans and giving them the opportunity to donate.
