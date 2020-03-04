Community Contributions

Friends of Sinners, a Christ-centered recovery program, gave away a truck load of chicken to people in need on Feb. 25. The group had made a Facebook post stating their intentions. The post had more than 100 shares and an estimated 300 people showed up to receive the free food. Cars were lined up on Clay Street, where the Friends of Sinners facility is located, and the U-Haul was emptied in one hour.

• Sorgho Elementary School decided to help after seeing a news story about the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association being critically low on supplies in their food pantry. The Daviess-McLean Baptist Building on Scherm Road is home to the Sorgho Learning Zone, where SES students go after school two days a week to get homework help and a warm meal. With the help of SES Family Resource Center coordinator Lucas Vilorio, fifth-grade teacher Caitie Bailey decided to do a quick food drive to “show love” for the community. Students and families brought in items on Valentine’s Day as a way to show the love for the Daviess-McLean Baptist Center. They also delivered fliers to the neighborhood adjacent to Sorgho, telling them about their plans and giving them the opportunity to donate.

