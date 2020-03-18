Community Contributions

• Junior Achievement of West Kentucky has been awarded one of Junior Achievement USA’s (JA USA) highest honors: the Five Star Award. The purpose of the Five Star Award is to recognize staff and boards of JA areas that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational efficiency and through strong representation of the JA brand. Recipients must demonstrate growth in student impact and superior fiscal performance. Achievement against these criteria is certified through JA USA and audited financial statements.
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, based in Owensboro, which serves more than 21,000 students annually throughout Owensboro and the West Kentucky area, will be presented with the award in July at Junior Achievement USA’s National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
