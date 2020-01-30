• Community meal will be served at 6 p.m. Friday in the gym at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Street. Everyone is welcome to attend. Shepherd’s Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will be on-site, weather permitting.
• The following is the Community Meal schedule for the area:
Monday-Saturday
11 a.m., Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
Sundays11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
4:30 p.m. (Opens at 4 p.m.), Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St.
Mondays5:30 p.m. — Walnut Memorial, 519 E. Byers Ave.
Tuesdays5:45 p.m. — New Life Church 400 Crabtree Ave.
Wednesdays6 p.m. — Unity Fellowship Church, 625 Allen St.
6 p.m. (second Wednesday) — Matthew’s Table in the Owensboro-Daviess County Senior Community Center, 1650 W. Second St.
5:45 p.m. (third Wednesday) — Church Alive!, 325 Carter Road
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
5:15 p.m. — Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road
Fridays6 p.m. — Unity Fellowship Church, 625 Allen St.
Saturdays5:30 p.m. — Woodlawn Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn St.
