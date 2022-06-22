The new Daviess County Middle School is on track to be open for the first day of the upcoming 2022-23 school year — just over two years after construction began.
David Shutt, Daviess County Public Schools’ director of maintenance and operations, said Wednesday that construction of the new school, near the Gateway Commons area of Highway 54, is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 10, the first day of school.
“There are some things external to the school, primarily the football field, that are not going to be ready,” he said, “and my experience with these things is that there is going to be some landscaping and final dirt work around the site that will probably have to go on after school starts.”
According to RBS Design Group, the project architect, the new school will have a capacity of 900 students and will feature a secured learning courtyard, which will be surrounded by and accessed from three identical “pod”-type classroom wings for each grade. Each pod will also have its own ICC-500 Storm Shelter.
Other features include clerestory daylighting in classroom corridors and main public spaces, secure entry and reception areas, and easy partitioning/access control of the building.
Shutt said that while there have been some delays caused by supply chain issues, there has not been anything significant enough to prevent the new middle school from being ready as planned.
“As far as supply chain stuff, I haven’t heard of anything major that is really holding up our project.” he said.
Superintendent Matt Robbins said Wednesday that he is confident the school will be completed on schedule.
“When I say on schedule, we know it is going to be running up to the 11th hour,” he said. “We know that; we dealt with that at Apollo on the addition.
“It is not ideal for anyone here, but it is the nature of the beast, and I think (the builders) have dealt with it from a very proactive standpoint.”
Robbins said he would like to applaud all the professionals working on the project, including RBS Design Group and Danco Construction Inc., as well as district employees working on the project.
“They have really done a phenomenal job in these difficult conditions that they have had to handle — COVID-19, workers shortage, you name it,” he said.
Robbins said that in the current building climate, it is not unusual to run into unexpected snags, but that the DCMS team has pulled through to continue on schedule.
“Everything just doesn’t happen as you plan for it to occur, and we have had challenges,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what school district or what contractor, they are really challenging right now from a time-element standpoint.”
