Grieving the death of a loved one lost to COVID-19 is unlike any other death Owensboro resident Jessie Schartung has experienced.
Schartung lost her older brother, Jason Schartung, to the virus in September. He was 47 years old and perfectly healthy, she said.
Jason Schartung was in the hospital for a week before being placed on life support.
During his week-long stay in the COVID-19 wing of the hospital, Jessie Schartung said that his wife and children were able to visit with him through a glass window. She said she was not able to go into the hospital to visit, but was able to text and call, even sending him videos.
“I just lost my dad in June, and I was with him the whole time in the hospital. It was a stark difference. You feel really helpless,” she said. “He doesn’t have that human touch, and he’s lonely, and you feel really disheartened and helpless and sad for him.”
Once he was placed on life support, however, she was finally able to visit her brother through the window, who was then sedated, she said.
“It was different when he went in because we were not allowed to visit … I could text him and send him videos, and I talked to him beforehand, I didn’t get to see him in-person again,” she said. “That was not like any other death or sickness I’ve ever experienced. And you wonder what it’s like for him, because he’s all alone, and he had to be scared and confused.”
What was more, she said, was that after her brother’s death, humanity was taken out of the whole experience as COVID-19 deaths and illnesses are treated more like statistics than recognizing each death as an actual person with a family that misses them.
“It’s really hard, and it’s a big shock because you see people with COVID every day, you hear about it every day and so many people have gotten it, and you don’t always see people dying from it, but my brother actually died from it,” she said. “For those people who are going through it and for those families, it is very hard to see it talked about as a topic and not really people. Those are real people, not just statistics.”
Schartung said she’s lost five members of her immediate family, along with having lost her father in June, only months before her brother’s passing, and was feeling alone in her grief, especially with the added stress of how COVID-19 has become a topic of banter throughout the pandemic.
She said she began attending grief support groups and found that they allowed her a safe space to grieve.
“I finally reached out for support because I was feeling really alone, and especially with a COVID death, because it was not like any of the other ones,” she said. “It was a really good experience. I kept going back because it was that one hour a week just to grieve my brother Jason and just to talk about him.
“What it did for me was let him be a real person, because COVID seems to be a topic or statistic, and I really got to talk about him and who he was and how it was different.”
Schartung said she found a grief support group through Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky dedicated especially for those who have lost a loved one to the virus, which has allowed her to to not only relate to and grieve with others who are going through similar circumstances, but also gives her a space away from social media and the banter regarding the virus.
“That’s why I’ve liked this support group,” she said. “I felt like I could talk about the death, and he could get the grieving he deserved, and I could talk about him as a person and who he is. It’s really important for people to remember in the news stories and in the statistics, that these are real people, and they have families, and they are deeply loved and the ones that are gone are deeply missed and people’s lives have really changed, so it’s not just a topic; these are real people.”
