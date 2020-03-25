Even in death, people can’t escape the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s even affecting funerals.
Public visitations are being canceled.
Funeral home lounges with food and coffee are being closed.
Even the number of mourners allowed to attend the services is being limited.
But funeral homes are offering live streaming of funerals — if the families want it — to accommodate those who can’t attend.
And they’re offering to delay the funerals if the family wants to try to wait out the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Morris Family Services, which includes Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, was limiting the number of people at a funeral to 10 — following the guidelines set by President Trump on Monday.
But James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory both set the number of mourners allowed at a funeral at 50, which the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention urged last week.
That could change if new guidelines are issued, funeral directors there said.
All say they are following the guidelines set out by President Trump. Gov. Andy Beshear, the CDC and both the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky and the National Funeral Directors Association.
“It’s a very delicate time,” Nathan Morris, president of Morris Family Services, said Tuesday. “Families are grieving. But people understand the stance we’re having to take. It’s really sad.”
With the services limited to 10 people, he suggested that family members serve as pallbearers.
Morris said if families want to wait a while to see if the guidelines are lifted soon, the funeral home will accommodate them.
John Hill, vice president of James H. Davis, said they are allowing only one family at a time inside the funeral home.
And only one entrance is being used.
“It’s a time-consuming, delicate process,” he said. “But we can’t have lines of people until this is over.”
Friends can sign a guest book online rather than at the funeral home, Hill said.
“Most families understand,” Glenn Peyton Taylor Jr. of Glenn Funeral Home said of the new guidelines that include only the immediate family at the funeral service and them keeping a social distance between people.
A memorial service for the public can be held later, he said.
He said boxes of tissues have been placed outside the funeral home doors for people to use when they open the doors.
Hand sanitizer is available.
And the children’s room has been closed, Taylor said.
“We have to follow the guidelines,” he said.
“For the immediate and indefinite future, our funeral home will ensure that all funerals and memorial services are simulcast using Facebook Live in order that you, our families, and those loved ones whom we serve receive the exceptional honor and homage they deserve, while keeping the public as safe and healthy as possible,” Morris Family Services posted on the Facebook pages of its funeral homes.
“We thank you for your joining us in this effort, and look forward to reversing this practice as soon as we are advised it is safe to do so,” the message said.
A spokesman for McFarland Funeral Home couldn’t be reached for comment.
But burials haven’t been interrupted, although that has happened in the past.
On Dec. 30, 1899, during a smallpox epidemic, W.T. Aull, 60, chief deputy county clerk, died at 8 p.m.
He was buried in Elmwood Cemetery at 2 a.m. that night by two ex-Confederate comrades who had the disease.
The late-night burial was designed to prevent spreading the disease.
