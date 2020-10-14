Although the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky passed on Oct. 5, officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s Office said their count of how many people registered to vote for next month’s presidential election would be delayed for several days.
That’s because the clerk’s office staff was still sorting through the registration forms, many filed by people who were already registered.
“We had one person that registered four times,” Deputy County Clerk Richard House said. “The system doesn’t stop you. Instead of checking to see if they are registered, they just register again.”
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the office’s election staff worked through the applications by checking them against the state’s database of registered voters. The work had to be completed last week so the name of voters can be loaded onto the electronic poll books that will be used in the election.
The work had to be done by Monday, Oct. 12 in time for early voting in Kentucky to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
While the work was “going well,” McCarty said of elections workers: “I know they are stressed out.”
The stresses of a presidential election will be different for all election workers, with poll workers having to take on extra duties such as cleaning voting stations between voters, McCarty said.
“If you were a poll worker in the past, your job this time could be totally different,” McCarty said.
The last day to request an absentee ballot was Friday, Oct 9. People have been visiting fraudulent sites, thinking they are requesting absentee ballots, House said. The only legitimate site for an absentee ballot was GoVoteKy.com.
Early voting in Daviess County is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Towne Square Mall, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Daviess County Courthouse.
“We keep getting lots of questions on Facebook, people messaging us, ‘Where do we vote?’ ” McCarty said.
People without a state or school-issued photo ID will be able to vote, although the process will take longer. People without a photo ID like a driver’s license, passport, military ID or college ID will have to bring another form of identification, like a Social Security card, SNAP card or credit card, and fill out forms before being allowed to vote.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
