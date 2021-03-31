The Daviess County Lions Club Fair has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic for a second year.
Joan Hayden, a member of the fair board, said, “We have to book the big events, like the monster trucks, in December or January. And we had no idea then how things would be in July.”
She said, “It costs more than $100,000 to stage a four-day fair. We don’t have it in the bank, so we have to get sponsors. And with the year so many businesses have had, I don’t think we could get it this year.”
Hayden said, “We’ve had two barbecued chicken sales this year just to pay our utilities.”
She said, “Some counties are going ahead with their fairs, but we just don’t have the money.”
There will be a three-day Ag Fair on July 21-23 — just like last year — to show livestock and judge fruits and vegetables, Hayden said.
The full county fair will return in 2022, she said.
Last year, after a run of 61 years, the fair was canceled because of the pandemic.
Hayden said then that the fair board’s only source of income, other than the fair, is from renting parts of the fairgrounds for other events and weddings.
And those were being canceled last year too, she said.
“We’ve had no income for two months,” Hayden said at the time.
In 2019, she said, the fair made about $15,000, which was donated to local eye care and homeless shelters.
The Lions Club Fair dates back to the summer of 1959 when the club sponsored its first county fair at the old Colonial Riding Stables two miles east of Thruston on Kentucky 1389.
Later, the fair moved to the Happy Go Lucky Ranch and then Ellis Speedway.
In 1972, it moved into its current home in Philpot.
Next year will be its 50th anniversary there.
And Hayden expects it to be a big year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.