The Daviess County Fire Department set a new fundraising record with the 2021 Christmas Wish Golf Scramble.
A total of $14,106 was raised during the golf scramble at Ben Hawes Golf Course last September.
The funds will support Christmas Wish, ensuring that every child in the Tri-State receives a visit from Santa Claus.
The 2021 edition of the Christmas Wish Golf Scramble also set a new participation record, with 28 teams teeing off this year.
