Daviess County Fiscal Court will offer up a variety of items deemed surplus to the county’s needs during an auction Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Kentucky 81.
Judge-executive Al Mattingly said Tuesday that a variety of equipment will be auctioned off that is no longer needed for county use.
Mattingly said there are multiple reasons why a piece of equipment or vehicle could become surplus and be destined for the auction block.
“It can depend on the number of miles on a piece of equipment, the number of operating hours, the frequency of breakdowns,” he said. “Typically, we don’t get rid of it willy-nilly, we have a reason to get rid of it.”
The auction will be 9 a.m. until noon.
Some highlights of the items to be auctioned include a National Marine boat, a 1995 Case 580Sl backhoe, a 2009 Mack semi-truck, as well as a selection of passenger cars.
Mattingly said he doesn’t believe Daviess County hosted a surplus auction last year, and it’s not something that occurs on an annual basis.
“The only reason we would have auctions every year would be that there are a lot of things going into it,” Mattingly said. “Usually, it takes a couple of years to accumulate things that would go into the auction.”
Joe Paul Bickett, Daviess County Building and Ground Department supervisor, will serve as the auctioneer.
Bickett said Tuesday that he has been a licensed Kentucky auctioneer since 1996 and has handled the auctioneering for Daviess County’s surplus auctions for the previous two or three years.
There are a few different factors that contribute to a successful auction, he said.
“I think if the auction moves at a good pace and you have items that are of interest, you will have a successful auction,” Bickett said.
Mattingly said that in addition to heavy equipment and vehicles, tools and wood will also be included in the auction.
The operations center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 to provide perspective buyers with an opportunity to see the items available.
“You are welcome to come out, kick the tires, look around and decide what you are going to bid on,” Mattingly said.
For more information, call auctioneer Joe Paul Bickett at 270-685-8456.
