Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the COVID-19-related deaths are beginning to trend downward, not only in Kentucky, but nationwide.
Mattingly said Wednesday during his weekly virtual community COVID-19 update that there were 13 new cases in Daviess County reported Wednesday. There were 10 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,568 since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, 352 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with six currently in the hospital.
Daviess County reported a weekly average of 10.8 positive cases per 100,000 residents Wednesday, while the statewide average came in at 8.68 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
“We had been as low as 9.8,” Mattingly said. “A couple times in and out of the yellow.”
“The really good thing is we are close, we are very close to getting permanently into the yellow,” he said.
Mattingly said Gov. Andy Beshear has set June 11 as the day when many of the COVID-19 mandates established during the height of the pandemic will be rolled back or eliminated. Masks will still be required in nursing homes, jails, prisons and most likely mass transportation systems such as aircraft and trains.
“The CDC and the governor both ask that if you are not vaccinated, that you continue to wear a mask,” Mattingly said.
The problem with that is, it requires individuals to be honest about their vaccination status, as there is no vaccination policy asking individuals to show their vaccination cards as proof, he said.
As of Thursday, Daviess County remained in the state’s COVID-19 Orange Zone, alongside Henderson and Union counties, while Webster County remained in the Red Zone. Four counties throughout the state are currently in the Green Zone, meaning fewer than one confirmed COVID-19 case per 100,000, but none are in the GRADD region.
“We are doing a good job overall as a state,” Mattingly said. “We need to continue to be vigilant — if you feel sick go get tested. I absolutely urge everyone who can to go and get a vaccination.”
Owensboro Health will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Friday After 5 downtown. Those interested in a vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 are required to have a parent or guardian present in order to receive it.
“We are trying to make it as easy and as convenient in this community as we can make it for those who want to get vaccinated for those who want to go out and get their vaccine,” Mattingly said.
While roughly 47% of Daviess County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have done so, Mattingly said he would like to soon see that number above 50%.
“Thank God that with this vaccine being one of the more effective tools to fight against COVID-19, particularly for our seniors now, we are not seeing the huge numbers of deaths in Daviess County nor in the state of Kentucky.”
There have been 457,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,846 confirmed deaths as a result of the virus. Nationwide, there have been a reported 33.1 million confirmed cases and a total of 587,000 deaths.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
