When Nancy Smith learned some employees at two of Owensboro’s Kroger stores — Starlite Drive and Wesleyan Park Plaza — earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, it scared her.
Smith shops at the Starlite Drive store. Although she wears a face mask and gloves, she was concerned.
“(The virus) is so contagious and can be so deadly,” Smith said.
According to a report from WDRB of Louisville, at least nine Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana had some workers who became sick with the virus.
Kroger officials did not respond to the Messenger-Inquirer’s calls or emails on Tuesday and Wednesday, so details, such as how many employees fell ill or when they were diagnosed, remain unknown. However, the WDRB report said most of the employees had recovered and returned to work.
Green River District Health Department officials conduct contact tracing on COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region. Contact tracing helps health officials learn who infected residents had close contact with and who may need to be quarantined due to exposure.
Clay Horton, public health director, cannot comment about individual cases, so he could not confirm whether Kroger employees tested positive.
However, Horton said the greatest risk for exposure comes when people have close and prolonged contact with an infected person. Horton described that as being within 6 feet of a person for 30 minutes or more.
That type of contact puts someone at “substantially more risk than a chance and brief encounter while in public,” he said.
Also, risk is reduced even more if retail employees wear face masks or are physically separated from customers by barriers.
In a retail environment, GRDHD employees would ask infected employees how much time they spend around co-workers and customers. “We make decisions based on what we have discovered,” Horton said of contact tracing.
Across all business sectors, he said, co-workers remain the most likely group for exposure. For that reason, it is important for employers to provide enough space for proper social distancing and to close employee gathering areas.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Public Health released new guidance for people returning to work after recovering from COVID-19.
They should remain in isolation until all three of these criteria are met:
• At least 3 days have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications,
• Improvement in respiratory and other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea),
• And at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. In previous guidelines, the minimum was seven days.
“After returning to work, employees should wear a surgical face mask for source control at all times until all symptoms are completely resolved or until 14 days after illness onset, whichever is longer,” the new guidelines state.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
