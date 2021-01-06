Cox banjo exhibit drawing banjo enthusiasts

On Nov. 4, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum opened “From Kentucky to Maine: Jimmy Cox Banjo” — the first exhibition in its second floor exhibit halls.
Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, said despite the coronavirus pandemic, “We’ve had banjo enthusiasts coming to see it and there are a lot of people on social media talking about it.”
Cox, a native of Wolf Creek in eastern Kentucky, married and settled in Topsham, Maine, after a stint in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s.
“It’s important for us to tell the story of people from Kentucky who have had an impact on bluegrass music,” Joslin said.
And Cox, he said, has been an innovator in the making of banjos.
“There’s a lot of metal in a banjo,” Joslin said. “Cox fabricated his own metal parts to improve his banjos. He made every component except the plastic head and the tuners. There’s not another banjo maker who does that.”
The instruments are on loan from the collection of Glenn and Mary Higdon of Owensboro.
“Glenn was friends with Jimmy’s brother, George Cox, who lived in Owensboro,” Joslin said. “He started the collection through George.”
George Cox died on Dec. 16, 2019.
“Some in this collection are one of a kind,” Joslin said. “Cox was always experimenting.”
He said the exhibit will probably remain up through 2021.
It features six completed banjos, including an electric banjo, some wall panels about Cox “and segments of a video oral history interview we did with him,” Joslin said. “There are also some wood and metal parts.”
Joslin said Cox supplied parts to a lot of other banjo makers.
“You’ll find Jimmy Cox components in a lot of banjos,” he said.
Cox, 87, still lives in Maine.
He not only builds banjos — he’s also an accomplished performer.
“It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to come before we take the exhibit down,” Joslin said. “But if he can, we’ll build an event around his visit.”
In an interview once, Cox said, “I had a pretty good banjo in the late ’50s, but I never could get the kind of sound out of it — the clarity, sparkle, and dynamic range — I thought a banjo could have. I worked on it a lot to try to improve it, but never to my satisfaction. It was then that I thought I was going to try to make one.”
When he was about 9, Cox had made his first instruments — a cornstalk fiddle and a cigar box fiddle.
His first banjo, The Kentucky 5, took about two years to build on his kitchen table.
Cox components have been included in the banjos of musicians like Sonny Osborne, Ralph Stanley and Raymond Fairchild.
He said he was tempted once to move his business back to Kentucky.
But Cox said Maine has the best wood for banjos.
“Finding the right wood is an important part of making a fine instrument,” he said once. “Northern Maine has some of the best hardwood in the country. The short growing season and slow-growing trees mean the wood is more dense and useful for instruments.”
Today, Cox’s grandsons — Adam and Jeremy — continue his work in The Five String Music Studio in Maine.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
