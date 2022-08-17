Anna Crasher has gone from being a campus ministries intern at Kentucky Wesleyan College to recently being named director of the department.
Crasher, a 25-year-old Daviess County native, started out at Owensboro Community & Technical College, graduating from there with an associate’s degree in the spring of 2016 before transferring to KWC.
“When I knew I was coming to Wesleyan, my goal was to be a music and religion major to hopefully work for a church someday,” Crasher said.
Crasher, however, realized that she would likely need some work experience before being offered a chance at a church ministry.
Crasher said that opportunity came when she became KWC’s campus ministries assistant under then-Director Shawn Tomes. He is now KWC’s vice president of mission and culture.
“Shawn and the college are very good at growing individuals up into positions,” said Crasher, who graduated from KWC in 2018.
Tomes complimented Crasher on what she will bring to the position.
“Anna is a tremendous example of what Wesleyan is all about,” Tomes said.
“She is a servant leader and lives The Wesleyan Way. I am excited for Wesleyan’s future with Anna as an integral leader in fulfilling our mission to help students find success in life intellectually, spiritually and physically.”
As a private, faith-based college, campus ministries is there to help students with any spiritual needs.
When college is in session, Crasher said the school holds a 33-minute student-led worship service at 12:12 p.m. every Wednesday inside KWC’s Wells ’77 Activity Center.
“It’s very inviting from the aspect that we have a different speaker every single week, and it’s normally a speaker from a different church background,” Crasher said.
“That way students can hear from someone with a Baptist background, a Methodist background or a Catholic background.”
Crasher added that no service is held on Sunday, leaving it open for students to seek their own faith outlet.
“We don’t want students to think that we are their only spiritual resource as far as in the community; Owensboro does have a lot of churches that we want our students to plug into,” Crasher said.
Prior to having the Activity Center, campus ministries was housed in KWC’s Tapscott Chapel in the administrative building.
Crasher said the Activity Center will give student ministries more room to grow and provides extra space for outreach programs.
“In many ways, it allowed us to more easily do what we were already doing on a weekly basis,” she said.
And for Crasher, she is excited about the upcoming school year and being in a place where students can come to practice their faith.
She added that not every college provides that experience.
“I want to give back to incoming students and allow them to have (a campus ministry) from their freshmen year to their senior,” Crasher said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
