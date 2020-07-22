Crandall Properties of Owensboro bought The Crowne at 107 E. Second St. for $330,000 at an auction July 16.
That’s well below the $404,700 assessment on the building, which was erected in 1889.
The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office had the property assessed at $404,700 this year. It marks the first time in recent years that downtown property has sold below its assessed value.
But John Kurtz, president of Kurtz Auction & Realty, which conducted the sale, said, “The sellers were pleased and the buyer was pleased.”
He said, “The market has adapted to the real world economy. People still want to buy property downtown, but the economy has been put in check.”
Downtown, Kurtz said, needs a grocery, more parking and “a more-robust convention business” for prices to keep going up.
He said, “I’m happy for people like Kenny Crandall, who are bullish on Owensboro.”
Crandall, who bid by telephone, said later, “I was surprised I got it for that.”
He said he has no immediate plans for the building.
“It’s just an investment for my family,” Crandall said. “My wife, Sherry, is my partner in business and life.”
Twenty-five years ago, the building was The Gallery, an antique store owned by Bob Puckett.
He died in 2000, when the property was assessed at $74,500.
In 2007, Rosemary and Larry Conder bought it for $240,000, renamed it the Crowne at 107 and stocked it with an assortment of eclectic merchandise, turning the second floor into a theater space for catered events.
They sold it in 2014 to Brad and Angie Ebelhar for $378,000.
Bidding began at $200,000 Thursday and, six bids later, it ended with the sale.
The main level of the building has an entry foyer, large open area for offices or retail, a kitchen with an island featuring dual ovens and quartz counter tops and a restroom.
The mezzanine level features a custom bar and island with a Tiffany-styled stained-glass ceiling.
The second level offers a large open space with state-of-the-art electronics.
It was formerly used as a 16-seat theater and has a large space formerly used as an apartment with a full bath.
The basement is currently used for mechanical and storage space.
Also sold were movie posters, prints, framed stained glass, oil paintings, old frames, repurposed antique street lights, a four-post bed with a canopy, a drop-front desk, arm chairs, an elephant table, movie theater seats, an Old National cash register, a sword, popcorn machines, ornate mirrors, an Indian statue, puppets and a commercial steamer.
The 4,849-square-foot building is zoned for business.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
