Last fall, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau was set to launch a campaign proclaiming that the city was a “safe haven” for visitors looking for a place to visit attractions and dine.
And then, the number of coronavirus cases here began rising rapidly. So, the campaign was put on hold.
But now, with spring on the way, vaccinations beginning to pick up and the number of cases beginning to decline, the CVB is starting to push the “Make Owensboro Your Safe Haven” campaign.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said the city is still seeing new coronavirus cases daily.
But the numbers have started to drop and the vaccinations are increasing, he said.
Ten percent of Kentuckians have now been vaccinated, Kirk said.
Daviess County has been experiencing multiples days of less than 100 cases, which is good sign the COVID-19 numbers are declining.
Kirk said as more people get vaccinated, they’ll be wanting to get out and do things again.
And Owensboro wants to welcome them, he said.
“To many, Owensboro is a safe haven,” Kirk said. “It’s like your beloved teddy bear as a kid. It’s warm, comforting and is there for you when you’re scared. It also gives you a sense of familiarity and security.”
He said local cases are lower than in many larger cities.
“Hotels, restaurants and attractions have been working tirelessly with the Green River District Health Department to follow all government guidelines and take all precautions to keep their businesses operating safely,” Kirk said.
“We’re a small town with big city amenities,” he said. “A place where you can go. A place where you can stay. During unfamiliar times, visit a place with familiar feelings.”
“This campaign will stretch later into spring with a series of images showcasing experiences as we move to brighter days ahead,” CVB President Mark Calitri said. “It will be constantly evolving based on guidance we receive in terms of the pandemic. The health and well-being of both our tourism partners, residents and visitors remains our top priority.”
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
(0) comments
