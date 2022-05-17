Republican incumbent Curtis L. Dame defeats Republican challenger Erica L. Tapp in the judge-executive race 688 to 123 votes.
Republican candidate Luie A. Whitaker wins over fellow Republican Stephen Ayer 173 to 84 votes for Magistrate for the Northwest Magisterial District. Whitaker will now go up against Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden in the general election.
