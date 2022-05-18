Republican incumbent Curtis Dame will continue to serve McLean County for another term as judge-executive.
Dame, who took office in 2019, beat fellow Republican challenger Erica Tapp in the judge-executive race 688 to 123 votes.
“I’ll be honest — I think it’s vindication for sound financial practices and the importance of transparency in my opinion,” Dame said. “I think what the voters told me was true — that they know more about their county now than they have in the last 30 years; and honesty and accountability and transparency matter and I think it shows that our citizens value that. …I pledge to continue to provide that type of service to our citizens here in McLean County. I’m more than humbled to have the support and I take it as a challenge to do the good work.”
Tapp said she wishes Dame well and that she hopes he will make good on his promises.
“As long as people hold their elected officials accountable in the county, they should be able to still get things done like emergency services stay county-owned, to make sure that the senior citizens are taken care of …,” Tapp said. “As long as (Curtis) does what he says he will do, I think the county is going to be in good hands.”
The county’s sheriff race between Republican incumbent Kenneth Frizzell and Democrat Todd Wilkerson will be decided in the general election in November.
Candidates that ran unopposed in the primary election included Democratic incumbent Donna M. Dant for county attorney, Democratic incumbent Carol Eaton for county clerk, Democratic incumbent Dale W. Ayer for PVA, Democratic incumbent John W. Muster IV for coroner, Republican incumbent Chris Ellis for jailer, Republican candidate Mark Badertscher for Northwest Constable and Democratic incumbent Johnny Vandiver for Southeast Constable.
The race for Northwest magistrate saw two Republican challengers Stephen Ayer and Luie Whitaker vying for the spot against Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden in the general election, with Whitaker winning over Ayer 173 to 84 votes.
“I feel good. …It was a good election and it was a close race and I appreciate everything Stephen had said and his comments that he made,” Whitaker said. “...I look forward to running against (Matt) but still … he’s going to be hard to beat. He’s strong, he’s committed ….”
Ayer said McLean County needs to progress regardless of who wins the general election.
“I hope that whoever wins understands there’s a lot more in this county that wants growth then there is that doesn’t want growth,” Ayer said. “All I want for this county is to grow. I want this county to move forward and come into the modern era.”
All other magistrate positions ran unopposed — Republican incumbent Joseph Lowery for Southwest Magistrate, Republican incumbent Clay Troutman for Northeast Magistrate and Democratic incumbent Robert Bishop for Southeast magistrate.
The race for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 45th Judicial Circuit, which serves McLean and Muhlenberg counties, saw Democratic incumbent Clayton Douglas Adams be reelected over Democrat Daniel Sherman, Jr. 407 to 186 votes.
For the state representative race for the 12th Representative District, Republican incumbent Jim Gooch, Jr. won over fellow Republican Lynn Bechler 612 to 181 votes.
According to the McLean County Clerk’s Office, 1,437 votes were cast out of 6,943 registered voters.
