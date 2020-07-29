Daviess Circuit Court Judges Jay Wethington and Lisa Payne Jones have canceled all trials scheduled for the next two months as court officials await word on how to handle jury trials during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
While courts are handling much of their regular business, jury trials have been complicated greatly by the need to keep people socially distanced.
“We had jury orientation scheduled for next week,” Wethington said July 17. “After talking with my clerks and Judge Jones, I canceled trials for August and September.
“My jurors we had coming next week said they didn’t want to come because they were in quarantine” or because they didn’t want to be in a large public setting, Wethington said.
The Administrative Office of Courts created a task force to examine how to resume court proceedings, including jury trials. Leigh Anne Hiatt, public information officer for the AOC, said the task force is close to having a plan on restarting trials.
Wethington said other courthouses around the state have also postponed trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Fayette County and Jefferson County canceled all trials until the first of the year,” Wethington said.
Jones said July 17 that one of the issues involved with holding trials includes the limited number of people allowed in courtrooms. Jury selection for criminal trials in Circuit Court, for example, usually packs a courtroom with people to the point where people sit shoulder to shoulder and extra seats are brought in.
Also, Circuit Court clerks are working with limited staffing, which affects the ability of courts to hold trials, Jones said.
“Criminal trials … will probably be an impossibility,” Jones said. “With criminal trials, we are awaiting that (AOC) guidance and how long they are going to continue that limited staffing.”
People seeking trial dates July 17 had dates set for February and April, Jones said.
Wethington and Jones said an idea that has been discussed is using the RiverPark Center to handle jury selection. While the RiverPark could be available on some dates, the performing arts center also has events of its own scheduled, Wethington said.
Another idea to get jury pools quicker that has been advanced by AOC would be to eliminate “peremptory strikes,” or the ability for attorneys on either side to cut a potential jury from consideration without giving a reason.
“I’m not going to implement that proceeding, because I know the attorneys are going to object,” Wethington said.
“Nobody thinks that’s a good idea,” Jones said of removing peremptory strikes.
With social distancing limits on courtrooms, the maximum number of people who could be in a courtroom, besides the judge, would be 18, Jones said. A criminal trial with 12 jurors and two alternates would leave room for just one attorney on each side, a bailiff and a witness.
“That means you don’t have room for other observers, attorneys” or anyone else, Jones said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
