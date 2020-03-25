The Daviess County Detention Center has suspended family visitation, church services and programs in an effort to protect the health of staff, inmates and the public from the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
On Friday, the jail ended professional visits on the secure side of its facility, said Jailer Art Maglinger. Attorneys and authorized legal representatives are restricted to booth visitations with inmates. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.
The facility’s phones were modified Saturday to provide attorneys privileged communications with their clients.
Also, the detention center canceled its programs and church services in an effort to limit inmate movement in the facility, he said. To attend programs and church services, inmates from various cells meet in common areas, a practice that could present an exposure risk.
In addition, on Sunday, March 15, all public visitation will end.
Until the health crisis has cleared and visitation returns to normal, families and friends may correspond with inmates by mail, phone or email. The detention center provides free email access, and inmates are allowed up to 100 approved mail items per month. To access this service, go to jailfunds.com.
“(The coronavirus) is scary for us because it’s such a vulnerable population,” Maglinger said.
The unknown factor remains new inmates brought into the facility daily. It’s a transient population that often suffers from various behavioral and physical health problems, along with substance use disorders.
“Corrections is a nightmare for this kind of stuff,” Maglinger said of the easily spread viruses.
The detention center is a 665-bed facility. As of Saturday afternoon, the facility housed 727 inmates. Some cells hold up to 40 people.
Some cells are so crowded inmates sleep on the floor, he said.
The jail has space to quarantine sick inmates.
Also, the facility continues with its intense cleaning regimen.
In an attempt to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, judicial centers across the state plan to dramatically reduce court proceedings, beginning Monday. The Holbrook Judicial Center will stop all but essential court proceedings and will remain on restricted access until April 10 or further notice.
Any slowdown in court cases could push the local detention center’s population even higher, Maglinger said.
Even before the coronavirus was an issue, jail officials were discussing the facility’s ability to offer video visitation, which would be nice to have during circumstances like these, he said.
“It’s something we would like to provide if we can,” Maglinger said.
Detention center officials will continue to evaluate the jail’s ability to allow visits and programs, he said. As soon as it is deemed safe, restrictions will be lifted.
Renee Beasley Jones
