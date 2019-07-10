• The 2019 Daviess County Lions Club Fair is from July 10-13 at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot.

Schedule of events

Wednesdsay, July 10

4-6 p.m. - Enter 4H, FFA, Garden, Crops, Hay & Honey Exhibits at East Exhibit Building

5 p.m. - 4H/FFA Feeder Calf Show at Tom Curtsinger Building

After calf show - Open Beef & Youth Fat Steer Show at Tom Curtsinger Building

After fat steer show - Dairy

5-7 p.m. - Pit Party at Miles Arena

Show at Tom Curtsinger Building

7 p.m. - Fire Fighters Challenge at Miles Arena

7:30 p.m. - ATV 4-Wheel Mud Bogg at small arena

Thursday

5 p.m. to closing - 4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds6 p.m. - Open Youth Market Swine Show at Tom Curtsinger Building

5-7 p.m. - Pit Party at Miles Arena

7:30 p.m. - Monster Truck Show at Miles Arena

Friday

5 p.m.-closing - 4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds

6:30 p.m. - 4-H Rabbit Show at Tom Curtsinger Building

7 p.m. - 4-H Poultry Show at Tom Curtsinger Building/Open Youth Lamb & Goat Show at Tom Curtsinger Building; Truck & Tractor Pull - Battle of the Bluegrass at Miles Arena

Fireworks over the fair during intermission

Saturday

5 p.m.-closing - 4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds

5:30 p.m. - Open talent show registration at Bittel Hall

6 p.m. - Open talent show at Bittel Hall; Kids Pedal Tractor Pull-ages 3-12 at fairgrounds (free with admission)

7 p.m. - Truck & Tractor Pull - Battle of the Bluegrass at Miles Arena; GCPA garden tractor and mini rod pull at small arena

Sunday

2-4 p.m. - Pick up crops and exhibits at East Exhibit Hall

July 20

6 p.m. - Open horse show at fairgrounds small arena

