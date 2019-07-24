• Exile will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Daviess County Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot. Cost: $50 VIP; $20 general admission.
Gates and beer gardens open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be provided by the Daviess County Lions Club. No coolers or outside beverage allowed. Lawn chairs are permitted and limited bleacher seating will be available.
Tickets and more info are available at www.owensborotickets.com and the Daviess County Lions Club website. Children 13 and under admitted free with a paid adult ticket.
