At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, which is available on its Facebook page, Daviess Fiscal Court considered the following actions:
• Recognized Kentucky Farm Bureau Discussion Meet winner Brandon Gilles
• Heard Treasurer’s report for April 2021
• Approved minutes of the May 6, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court Meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved fund transfers
• Heard Daviess County Clerk’s 2020 claim for all departments
• Approved Daviess County road resurfacing recommendation
• Approved waste tire grant for FY 2021/2022
• Approved salary schedule for FY 2021/2022
• Approved authorizing the judge-executive to execute and submit court approved documents
• Approved a contract, per state bid, with Eden Fence Company to repair East Marksberry Road guardrail at Shoemaker Branch Bridge
• Approved hiring Brooke Smith as Daviess County coroner administrative assistant effective 05/17/2021; following successful pre-employment screening
• Approved resignation of Keith Lyons effective 05/17/21
• Approved the resignation of Marvin Ammons effective 05/4/21
• Approved the resignation of Jane Garrison effective 05/31/21 (20 years of service)
• Approved the resignation of Dee Ann Bryenton effective 6/3/2021 (10-plus years of service)
• Approved the appointment of Sunny Patel #6.7.2021 (Hotel/Motel) to fill the unexpired partial term of Curt Baker on the Owensboro-DC Convention & Visitors Bureau. Term: 5/10/21--6/30/2023
• Heard first reading of KOC A.98.02 (2021) 04-2021 — an ordinance relating to the FY 2020/2021 Daviess County budget
• Heard first reading of KOC A.100 (2021) 05-2021 — an ordinance relating to the 2021/2022 DAviess County Budget
• Heard any public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.