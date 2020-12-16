Daviess County court officials sent fewer than 100 juveniles to youth detention facilities in 2019, making it the first time the number has fallen below 100 since at least 2012.
Court officials reduced the number of juveniles incarcerated by finding alternatives to detention, by assessing juveniles to see if incarceration was needed, and through a program that brings victims and offenders together to mediate a solution without the juvenile going to court.
According to the state Department of Juvenile Justice, 95 juveniles from the county were sent to a juvenile detention facility, compared to 136 juveniles in 2018, 185 juveniles in 2017 and 179 juveniles in 2016.
The Department of Juvenile Justice only had records of Daviess County detentions going back to 2012.
County Attorney Claud Porter said the county has taken steps to reduce the number of minors it detains.
“We have been more vigilant in who we keep” incarcerated, Porter said. “We are not putting kids who have status offenses in detention. We are putting those in alternatives” to detention, such as placing the juvenile in a group home, or releasing them back to their parents, Porter said.
“We are being more vigilant in not looking at detention for kids that have less serious offenses,” Porter said.
Last year, 82, juveniles from Daviess County were incarcerated for “public offenses,” which include traditional crimes, while seven were incarcerated for “status offenses” which are offenses that only apply to juveniles, such as being running away from home, according to DJJ figures. Another six juveniles that were detained were not categorized as being either “public” or “status” offenders.
When deciding if a minor charged with an offense should be detained, the county used a screening system that’s similar to the risk assessment used on adult offenders by pretrial services.
Another initiative the county launched to reduce juvenile incarcerations was the restorative justice program, which the county started in 2018. The goal of the program was to keep minors charged with offenses out of court.
The program gives the juvenile and the victim a chance to reach a mediated agreement that might include restitution. The juvenile can be referred to court if he or she violates the agreement.
Betty Loyd, a victim advocate and the restorative justice program manager for the county attorney’s office, said the program was getting referrals from sources such as juvenile court and from the schools, before the COVID-19 closed schools in the spring.
“We were completely at a halt” when the pandemic struck, Loyd said. Before then, quite a few juveniles were being referred to restorative justice rather than the courts, Loyd said.
“We had 41 referrals from the time I took over in August (2019) until the time we shut down,” Loyd said.
Restorative justice puts the juvenile offender in the position of seeing his or her actions through the victim’s eyes.
“One of my big questions (to offenders) is, what if this happened to you?” or ‘what if your child did this?’ ” Loyd said. “That puts (the offense) in perspective for them.”
When asked if the program was successful, Loyd said, “I think so. I don’t think it’s centered on what they did to get here, but what it prevents them from doing in the future. We’ve had a lot of good feedback from victims so far. We haven’t had any issues.”
Porter said a lot of the juveniles were referred to the program rather than being referred for court proceedings.
“If they don’t come to court, there’s less possibility of jail time,” Porter said. “A lot of them are never referred to court.”
If a juvenile violates his or her restorative justice agreement, they can be penalized by a judge, although Porter said officials look for punishments such as community service.
“Usually, detention is far down the list,” Porter said.
The hope is the program will be used even more once schools can resume normal activity.
“I would like to see us expand it some more, but I think it’s difficult with all that is happening right now,” Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.