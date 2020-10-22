On Oct. 2, the Daviess County High School Band of Pride performed for their first and only public audience during home football due to COVID-19. This performance included the National Anthem during pregame and an additional show at halftime.
Latest News
- Resources still available for renters facing eviction
- Mile Wide to open taproom in November
- Daviess County stops Apollo, 5-1, for 7th straight 3rd Region championship
- City unveils 2020 Christmas card
- OPS to vote on design plans for Cravens renovation project
- Catholic, Daviess to meet for title
- Kentucky trying to build early unity on, off the court
- UK, Texas will meet in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Most Popular
Articles
- 'God has blessed us': Eric and Andria Hofmann open hearts, home to many
- M-I police reports for Oct. 18, 2020
- Winning by losing: Youth pastor drops at least 120 pounds in one year
- Daviess County Gun Club exceeds expectations
- Some students experiencing homelessness, officials say
- Hornets rise to challenge, top Aces
- Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 18, 2020
- M-I police reports for Oct. 16, 2020
Images
Videos
Commented
- No matter who wins the finals, Kentucky will have champions (2)
- Readers Write (1)
- Cooking with Brenda (1)
- The new Apple Watch says my lungs may be sick. Or perfect. It can't decide. (1)
- Debate wasn't fit fer little ears (1)
- Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls (1)
- Should I buy long-term care insurance? (1)
- Daviess County selected to host geocaching event (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- Monument committee members question ownership, removal of statue (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.