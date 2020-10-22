OWENWS-10-22-20 DCHS BAND PIC 1

The Daviess County High School Band of Pride performs at an Oct. 2 home game in front of its only public audience of the season due to COVID-19.

On Oct. 2, the Daviess County High School Band of Pride performed for their first and only public audience during home football due to COVID-19. This performance included the National Anthem during pregame and an additional show at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.