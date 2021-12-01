Daviess County Public Schools approved its calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year with the first day for students being Aug. 10.
Calendars, by law, have to be developed and designed by a committee formed in the district. Typically they don’t change too much from year-to-year, and must include at least 170 instructional days, and at least 1,062 instructional hours. Fluctuating days are, however, first and last days of school and times when students are on breaks.
Area school districts work with one another, however, to align calendars as much as possible.
This year’s calendar for DCPS is fairly on par with last year, according Dale Stewart, DCPS chairman of the board.
“It’s pretty similar to past calendars except for a few nuances, but I think it’s a good calendar,” he said.
Fall break for DCPS is scheduled from Oct. 10-14, and winter break from Dec. 20-Jan.1 with spring break to follow from April 3-7.
Breaks, according to Charlie Broughton, fall directly in the middle of nine-week terms, which make the schedule easier for grading purposes.
The final day of school for DCPS students is May 22.
Calendars go through rigorous development because there are a lot of parameters for them, including days students and educators must be off like election day and certain holidays. There are also professional development days for educators, as well as potential make-up days that have to be built into the calendar as well.
The first built-in make-up day will be Feb. 20. The other nine are scheduled after the last day of school for students through June 5.
Christie Netherton
