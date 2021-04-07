The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department has filled its ranks with the hiring of three additional officers.
The hiring of former Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies Paul Mattingly and Brad Youngman, and former Western Kentucky University policeman and Public Information Officer Tim Gray brings the department to five. The new officers are anticipated to join DCPS officers Gary Klee and Gary Mattingly when students return from spring break.
With the new hires, the district’s police department will have an officer stationed at both high schools and at each of the three middle schools.
“We have received our formal approval from the state and we have sworn them in,” Damon Fleming, DCPS’ director of student services, said March 30. The district was only waiting for additional officer equipment to arrive before the new officers start work, he said.
The county school district created its own police department last year. Like other law enforcement agencies in the state, DCPS officers are Police Officer Professional Standards certified and receive annual training.
Klee, Gary Mattingly and Paul Mattingly all previously worked as school resource officers before joining the department. Officers who have not been SROs previously will attend SRO training classes during their first three years with the department.
The Kentucky Justice Cabinet had to formally approve the hires before officers could begin work.
In addition to being stationed at the middle schools, Gray, Paul Mattingly and Youngman will each be responsible for four elementary schools. Youngman, an OPD veteran who retired as a detective from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to join the school police department, said officers will interact with students at each of the schools and build relationships.
“Mission No. 1 is to keep the schools safe,” Youngman said.
Part of that will include building trust with students so they aren’t afraid to talk to officers about potential issues, he said.
“Kids have to have that trust,” he said, adding that the officers will be positive parts of the school communities.
“When they have an awards ceremony, we’ll be there to cheer the kids on,” he said.
“It’s going to be different” compared to working as a detective, Youngman said. “I’m excited about that. I’m going to be more helpful to that demographic.”
The school police department has connections with local law enforcement agencies. Officials have said previously an incident at a school that required a law enforcement response would draw officers from the other agencies to assist the school district officers.
“The county and the city of Owensboro have been supportive from the start, and continue to be supportive,” Fleming said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
