As the new Daviess County Public Schools literacy intervention coach, Shiryl McAdams said her goal is the impact students’ literacy journeys in a meaningful way.
The newly-created position is funded through a grant through the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and is intended to help improve student literacy.
David Boeyink, Public Life Foundation of Owensboro executive director, said the organization is excited about the potential for this project.
“The match between our interest in reading proficiency gains and the role of the intervention coach is a great fit,” Boeyink said.
McAdams, who most recently was the Country Heights Elementary School literacy coach and interventionist, will work at the district level providing support for other educators, and monitor reading interventions across the district.
In her new position, McAdams said she will help teachers identify barriers to literacy and help to diagnose deficits early. She will also be designing assessments and assisting with the district’s multi-tiered system of support.
“Additionally, I want to expand and refine teachers’ knowledge in intervening and use of resources,” she said. “Collaborating with teachers in this work of intervention and analysis will be critical in determining student needs early and then monitoring consistently so students can overcome deficits and be successful life-long readers.”
McAdams, who has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in literacy from Capella University, has been teaching for 17 years. She is a national board-certified teacher in the area of literacy.
She said the six years she taught kindergarten showed her the value and skill of early reading interventions.
“I am grateful for this opportunity given to our district by the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro,” she said. “The grant allows us to provide specific support to students and teachers in the area of literacy intervention so all of our students will have a successful reading journey.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
