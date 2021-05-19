Daviess County Public Schools is considering a 120% increase to its mental health support services district-wide for the 2021-22 school year.
Dr. Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, updated board members about the proposed plan during a board luncheon Tuesday.
“We are seeing the needs are great, and not just say one student, but the actual needs of every student are intensifying,” she said during the meeting. “So we are not just looking at numbers, we are also looking at what is needed by each individual child.”
Currently, the district of roughly 11,000 students has 27 school-level counselors, 4.2 student assistance coordinators (SACs), two school-based mental health therapists, one district social worker and 18 Family Resource Youth Service Centers coordinators and advocates.
“In our district, mental health has always been a district program,” Shutt said. “It allows for us to have some consistency and it also allows us to have some flexibility to move people where the needs are and things of that nature.”
The district met with various stakeholder groups to determine that its proposed plans will meet the needs of its students, she said.
In addition to taking a look at its current caseloads, DCPS is also looking at the regulations established by the Safety and Resiliency Act passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2019.
“That legislation actually says we need 250 students for every one mental health provider,” Shutt said. “You will see across the state that that is really rare, that a school district meets that.”
By approving the proposed mental health plan, DCPS moves closer to those state metrics.
According to the proposed plan, the district would have three caseworkers, eight student assistance coordinators in addition to its current 27 school counselors, and 18 FRYC coordinators will remain.
The plan also calls for the student assistance coordinators to spend less time traveling between schools to increase student service time, more consistent coverage for schools, additional family support and moving to a more preventative-based model.
“A common statement that was made across our stakeholder groups is they felt that we were putting out fires all the time,” Shutt said. “That we were in triage mode rather than preventative mode.”
The district said in February that plan would initially be funded through grants received through the ESSER Fund, established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act, but according to its three-year model, would no longer be dependent on federal funding by year three.
“The thought process is, if we are servicing kids at the level we believe we will be, we will be able to make that shift from funding sources from a one-time grant to a permanent funding via Medicaid,” Superintendent Matt Robbins said during the meeting.
Shutt said she is pleased with the number of applications DCPS has received so far for the new positions.
“Right now we have 20 applicants and of those 20 applicants, 18 of them meet the criteria,” she said.
“Those positions will close on Friday and Mr. (Damon) Fleming and I plan to move very quickly.”
“I am very impressed with the level of candidates that want to come to work in Daviess County as part of this.”
Board member Dr. Tom Payne said during the meeting that he fully supports these mental health initiatives.
“Personally, I feel that this is a crucial part of our district and this kind of help supports teaching and learning and that is where the rubber hits the road,” he said. ”It is more than just support services. I think it is vital.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
