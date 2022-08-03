Michelle Jones, school nurse at Burns Middle School, has been awarded the Lucille Ross Kentucky Nurse of the Year award by the Kentucky School Nurse Association.
Jones received the award Tuesday during the KySNA annual conference in Lexington. She hopes the honor will lead to Daviess County Public Schools being recognized more throughout the state and allow her to improve on what the district has been doing for years.
“I am humbled and very honored to receive the School Nurse of the Year award,” Jones said. “I hope that I, along with our team, can continue to make a difference in the lives of our students.”
The award, named after Ross’ efforts in forming the KySNA, is presented to an outstanding Kentucky nurse who has provided a comprehensive school health program that identifies and meets the needs of the school community.
Jones said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, with students doing virtual learning, the school nurses were catching up on immunization reporting, but were also still assisting families with receiving medications.
“We were looking at what we could do to improve as nurses in the district,” Jones said. “When we’re in the building, we are responding more to immediate needs, and they may not always be physical. We work closely with the guidance counselors and youth service coordinators.”
Along with offering health education to students, families and community members, the award recipient must be involved in their own professional development and participate as an active member of the KySNA.
Winners are selected from a nominee pool based on letters of merit and criteria ratings based on the Standard of School Nursing Practice, which includes program development, education, professional development and community involvement.
“Michelle works diligently to care for the many health care needs of middle school students,” said Wendi Kozel, Daviess County Public Schools’ district health coordinator. “She is kind and compassionate. The students, staff and parents trust her to guide them through difficult situations and provide the care they need while at school.”
Kozel was one of the people that nominated Jones for the award. Jones said she didn’t know she was nominated until a week before the awards ceremony.
Along with the treatment of the middle school students within DCPS, Jones also manages CPR training for district employees. She said the district nurses also teach CPR and first aid to students and are working with Student Resource Officers to create a “Stop the Bleed” program. The program will be implemented more within the middle and high schools.
“With the most recent school shooting (in Texas), we wanted to make sure the students and ourselves are prepared,” Jones said. “That was a goal of ours even before the pandemic. I would rather see the tourniquets rot than be used, but it’s better to have them and not need them than need them and not have them.”
Before joining DCPS as a school nurse, she worked for an allergy and asthma physician. Kozel said that Jones’ area of expertise allows her to help guide the DCPS district in many decisions and accommodations made to support students who have conditions that require attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.