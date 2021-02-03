Daviess County Public Schools’ students interested in agriculture no longer have to wait until high school to start taking ag classes.
On Jan. 25, DCPS introduced Agriculture (Ag) Academy, which is open to eighth-graders. There is an application process that began on Monday for grades 8-12.
Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator, said Ag Academy is part of the district’s Empower U, which includes other career pathway programs such as engineering and life science.
“…Empower U is the big umbrella of dual credits and academies in Daviess County Public Schools,” Jerome said.
The district’s two high schools — Apollo and Daviess County — have a combined 325 students enrolled in the FFA programs.
Jerome said offering Ag Academy to eighth-graders is a way to grow the high schools’ FFA numbers.
“We felt like our ag programs are very strong at both of our schools, and we just really wanted to build on that,” Jerome said.
Once accepted into Ag Academy, eighth-graders can enroll in the Principles of Agriculture class, a high school-level course. And then as high school freshmen, they can choose from five ag career pathways — environmental science and natural resources; agricultural power, structural and technical systems; horticulture and plant science; animal science or agribusiness.
Ashley Thomas, the district’s middle school ag teacher, floats among Burns, College View and Daviess County middle schools. She will be responsible for preparing eighth-graders who are considering an ag career pathway.
Thomas said she’s excited about the new Ag Academy because it will give middle school students a foundation and an advantage as they enter the high schools’ FFA program.
“Agriculture is so broad and there are so many career opportunities; there are so many diverse pathways,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to reach more students by starting in the eighth grade so it can open up those opportunities that they may not have known existed.”
Thomas added that the Ag Academy is designed to target all students whether they live on a working farm or not.
“We live in such a rich agricultural community; all of these students need to know where their food comes from; students need to know even where their clothes come from,” she said. “Everything is embedded in agriculture in our society.”
According to the DCPS release, students enrolled in the Ag Academy will have the opportunity to participate in leadership programs and experiences, including a senior-year internship experience with local agriculture businesses and industries.
For more information about DCPS Ag Academy, go to www.dcps.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.