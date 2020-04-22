While trying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone in a variety of ways, it’s also been tough on high school seniors.
Madison Julian, 18, of Owensboro, is an Apollo High School senior who, on one hand, can understand why school closures are necessary at this time. On the other hand, however, she is sad at missing out on key moments from her last year of high school.
Julian thinks that this time is teaching students a lot of lessons.
“I feel like a lot of us took for granted schools and senior year, and a bunch of stuff we had,” she said. “This is opening our eyes.”
It took Julian some time to get used to non-traditional instruction, which students have been participating in since mid-March, but she enjoys it now. She said her teachers have been helpful and “are always there for you.”
Many schools have already said students won’t miss out on momentous occasions in their senior years like prom and graduations, should school closures continue through the end of this school year.
“Our school has already promised us at some point we will have prom and graduation,” Julian said. “It’s great they are keeping hope and are trying to give us those key moments because nobody wants to miss those. We know it’s difficult, but it’s for the better good that we aren’t in school because we want to be able to protect others from getting sick, and quarantine and social distancing is the best way to do that right now.”
Kayla Harris, 18, misses going to school and seeing her friends and teachers at Heritage Park High School. She has worked hard to get to this point in high school and continues doing so each day through NTI.
She said it wasn’t difficult for her to transition to NTI because the school provided students with a laptop on which to complete their assignments. She is also able to easily contact her teachers if needed.
“I wasn’t planning on going to prom anyway, but I am sad about graduation,” Harris said, adding that these times are “pretty sad.”
“I wanted to graduate with everybody and see everybody, and I guess we still might,” she said. “But as long as I graduate, I’m good.”
Harris had to make up some high school credits and said she was able to do so before the COVID-19 pandemic, but her plans after high school were already laid out before schools closed to in-person classes.
“I would like to be a dental assistant, and I’m still on track for that,” she said.
Jacob Crabtree, a Daviess County High School senior, said as soon as he found out baseball season would be canceled he was “pretty sad.” Crabtree, 18, who plays baseball for DCHS, said it’s not necessarily terrible for him because he’ll be able to play in college. He feels for his teammates who won’t, however.
“I feel bad for the people who for them this is their actual last year playing any sports, because they worked so hard to prepare for their season,” he said. “The memories we were all going to make, it’s just sad.”
Crabtree is not a fan of NTI because he said, it is no match to in-person classes, especially his AP courses that are a lot harder without an instructor in front of him.
He said he was looking forward to prom this year, and he is still hopeful school officials will opt to have a prom at a later date.
“It’s something seniors always do, and I want to be able to do it my senior year, too,” he said.
He said overall the last few weeks have been surreal. On Wednesday he and his classmates picked up their caps and gowns at the school. He said graduation can be a big deal to some, and not so much to others.
“This is what we have worked for for at least four years,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
