Daviess County Public Schools will not have formal graduation ceremonies in May, but will have times for students to receive their diplomas with their families.
According to a DCPS release, school officials said public graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are suspended “until such a time as restrictions on large public gatherings are lifted.” The release says the district does plan to hold public graduation ceremonies at some point, and students will be notified of future dates.
But, students at Daviess County High School, Apollo High School and Heritage Park High School will have “modified ceremonies” this month where they can pick up their diplomas with their families.
Only immediate family members can accompany students, and specific times will be assigned for each student to arrive. Social distancing will be required. The plans were developed with coordination of the Green River District Health Department and the state Department of Education.
The days are:
• Apollo High School — Saturday, May 16.
• Daviess County High School — May 15
• Heritage Park High School — May 16
At the modified ceremonies, the students can have their photo taken against special backdrops, and the photos, along with drone footage, will be assembled into a video presentation.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.