Daviess County Public Schools announced on Monday that it would be moving to “orange” status, and thereby sending students in grades preschool through eight back to school in person Sept. 14 under its AB model, with high school students continuing with the virtual learning model.
The AB model, the district previously announced, will have students split into two groups who will attend classes on alternating days in an effort to decrease the number of students in school buildings at any given time.
For DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, getting students back into classrooms is crucial for their well-being.
“What compels this is the need for our children to be in school, the need for them to be in front of our teachers and our support staff where we have all the services that we provide to them,” he said. “We know that this is a challenge. We know that having COVID cases in our schools is a reality, and we’re prepared to deal with that.”
He said because the COVID-19 virus is community spread, it means those who are more social, or interact more, are at a higher risk for contracting and spreading it. By nature, high school students are more social and mobile than younger students, which is one reason he and others have opted to keep them in a distance learning setting.
Also, Robbins said, high school students and educators have been trained for many years on virtual learning, making it easier for them to cope under such settings.
This decision will also help in many other areas, he said, including child care for working families with young kids at home.
He said 82% of DCPS parents said they would prefer an in-person option for their students, so the district is trying to “make sure that happens.”
On Thursday, the DCPS Board of Education approved a new reopening plan for the district that aligns with the Green River District Health Department as well as the Harvard Global Health Institute. It adds more courses of action with the district’s current plan, what DCPS Robbins refers to as the “Stop Light Approach.”
In ordinary circumstances, with safety protocols in place, students would attend five-day, regular school under a “green light.” In critical times when students and staff should operate under caution, or a “yellow light,” students will be split into two groups — A group and B group — and those groups would alternate which days in the week they attend in-person classes.
If things become critical and students and staff must stop all in-person classes, non-traditional instruction will be in effect and everyone will be under a “red light.”
Robbins said the GRDHD and the HGHI now are including “orange” into their reopening model, essentially making the model green, yellow, orange and red.
With this new metric, green indicates an area is on track for containment; yellow means there is community spread and rigorous testing and trace programs are advised; orange means there’s an accelerated spread and stay-at-home orders, as well as rigorous testing and trace programs, are advised; and red is the tipping point, which means stay-at-home orders are necessary.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
