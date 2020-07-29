Like most jobs, working in recovery comes with rewards and challenges.
One challenge: The industry deals with an employee turnover rate of up to 20% because of burn-out issues, a 2008 federal report shows.
However, that’s not the case at Owensboro Regional Recovery.
This year, five of the nonprofit’s employees are celebrating 10-year anniversaries. They are Sarah Adkins, director; Bob Wetzel, Safe Off the Streets coordinator; Robbie Wade, phase I coordinator; Melissa Galloway, program assistant; and Larry Alexander, Safe Off the Streets monitor.
What makes ORR’s record even more enviable? The nonprofit employs only 16 full-time and four part-time employees, so the group of five long-timers represents a large percentage of the workforce.
That’s not all.
Several others at the recovery center have seven or eight years of service, Adkins said.
Compared to other recovery centers, “we are unique because of the longevity of our staff,” she said. “We’ve been blessed that we have some very dedicated staff.”
Adkins credits the work environment. Employees are colleagues, but they are friends as well.
Wetzel agrees.
Office politics don’t exist at ORR, Wetzel said. “We’re not trying to undermine each other.”
At 68 years old, Wetzel is old enough to retire, but he enjoys working at ORR. He might consider retirement two years from now.
“Retirement doesn’t appeal to me,” he said. “I will stay as long as I can.”
Wade enjoys working at ORR because it allows him to interact with people from many different backgrounds.
“This is something God picked me to do,” Wade said. “This is exactly where I am supposed to be.”
At one point in his life, Wade relapsed after five years of sobriety. Afterward, he entered a recovery program in Richmond, Virginia, where he was able to get sober again and work under his mentor for two years.
Wade’s main goal was to return to Kentucky and work in a recovery center. The employment offer from ORR was a blessing.
“When you get to work with a group of people who are pulling in the same direction, it is all about helping people,” Wade said. “I don’t know a better environment to work in than that.”
In the end, changing lives is ORR’s goal, Adkins said.
The nonprofit has many success stories under its belt, which makes challenges seem small by comparison, she said.
Adkins and other employees at ORR have watched clients come into recovery without a high school diploma or GED. Today, some of them have earned their master’s degrees.
Others entered the workforce, bought homes and started families.
“We get to see people completely change their lives,” Adkins said. “We see people come in with no hope and leave with infinite hope.”
It would be difficult to find a more rewarding career, she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones
@messenger-inquirer.com
