Silent Disco was a big hit at Mile Wide Beer Co., 119 E. Second St., last summer with up to 450 people dancing on Second Street late at night.
So when the company closed its Owensboro taproom on Nov. 28, Palmer Dempsey, the taproom manger, decided to get into the disco business.
Andrew Glibbery, a Louisville teacher, and his wife, Alexa, started Louisville Silent Disco in 2018 and they put on the dances at Mile Wide.
Dempsey said he called them and created Western Kentucky Silent Disco as a partnership with the Glibberys.
Dempsey and his wife, Lisa, will handle the western Kentucky events.
The territory includes Owensboro, Bowling Green, Evansville, Newburgh and all cities west to Paducah.
“We’ve had two events at Brew Bridge, a private event at Kentucky Wesleyan College and we’re doing one at the Owensboro Convention Center on St. Patrick’s Day,” Dempsey said.
Tickets to the St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco are $7 a person until 11:59 p.m. on March 4 and $10 after that.
They’re available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door on March 17.
Dempsey said, “We’re hoping to get some big events. We’re trying to work out something with ROMP and we’re trying to get more wedding receptions.”
He said Silent Disco was “really getting a lot of traction here last year. And the events are a ton of fun.”
The Dempseys have 300 headsets, but with their partners in Louisville, they can supply up to 1,000 headsets for an event.
Dancers wear headphones, which have three channels — blue, green and red, he said.
There’s a DJ programming different genres of music to each of the channels.
That means that the crowd is dancing to three different styles of music at the same time.
Dempsey said, “For a public event, we charge $350 plus $5 a headset. If someone wants to make an event free to the public, we charge $950 and the dancers don’t have to rent the headsets.”
If people want to supply their own DJ, the charge is $5 to $10 to rent each headset.
DJs cost $75 an hour.
For more information, go to the Western Kentucky Silent Disco website — www.wkysilentdisco.com, email wkysilentdisco@gmail.com or call Dempsey at 270-925-1382.
“It’s so much fun,” Dempsey said. “I thought it was a ton of fun. That’s why I wanted to keep doing it.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
