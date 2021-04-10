After enduring two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, the Daviess County Detention Center reports that there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus at the jail.
“We are actually in good shape,” Jailer Art Maglinger said Thursday. “A couple weeks ago they had a pending test and that came back negative so there are no known cases at this time.”
Maglinger said it is been about a month since there was a confirmed case at the jail on Kentucky 144 in Owensboro.
“Even though we don’t have any positive cases, every new intake that comes into facility, we are still having them quarantine,” he said.
New intakes are screened by the jail’s medical department and are quarantined in a cell for 14 days before moving into the general population.
Maglinger said that quarantine does not mean an inmate is by themselves. If multiple people are arrested on the same day, they could be in the same cell during the isolation period. Those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 would be medically isolated.
More than 300 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the jail since November.
Corrections staff received their vaccinations against the virus a few months ago, and vaccines will be made available to inmates on Tuesday for the first time.
“We put out the inmate broadcast and offered it to the inmate population, which is a little bit under 600 now,” Maglinger said. “I think about 45 signed up to receive the vaccine.”
The Daviess County Detention Center reported that 44 inmates and four staff members tested positive for the virus in mid-December, and went into lockdown. This was followed by a second wave of confirmed cases in late January.
As a response, classes were halted and movement within the jail was restricted for a time. Classes officially resumed April 1, with more scheduled to begin Monday.
“In addition to the substance abuse program, we have three other programs operating,” Maglinger said.
While classes have resumed, precautions are still being taken. Class sizes are limited to 10 individuals, and social distancing and face masks are required. Attorneys can again visit the secure side of the jail as well.
While movement within the jail has been restored after being limited to help curtail the outbreaks, it is still not 100% back to normal.
“Once we didn’t have any cases we started doing recreation again,” Maglinger said. “They are doing it a little bit differently.”
Those in larger cells are escorted to do recreation together in an effort to limit contact between inmates from other cells.
Maglinger said there have been no deaths among staff members or inmates as of Thursday.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
