In the past 40 years or so, a number of subdivisions have been built all around Owensboro, as people seek country living with some city amenities.
But what goes into selecting the sites for the subdivisions, coming up with names for the development and names for the streets?
Jagoe Homes has built 27 subdivisions in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville, Evansville, Huntingburg and Newburgh.
Bill Jagoe, who owns the company with his brother, Scott, says, “We look for growth trends, what services are available there (sewers, water, electricity), whether it’s a place we would want to live, if it has beautiful views, what its schools are like, what the environmental impact will be, can we keep it affordable, traffic patterns and topography.”
And, of course, if the property owner is willing to sell.
In 2016, Jagoe Homes announced plans for Brookfield, a 131-home subdivision in the 1500 block of Daniels Lane.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is in the 1200 block.
“We knew it would be successful because it’s near the hospital,” Jagoe said. “It’s like living on Kentucky 54 without all the traffic.”
When it comes to naming subdivisions, Jagoe said, they look for names that have meaning for the area.
McCutchan Trace in Evansville is named after both the McCutchan family that once lived on the land and McCutchanville, Indiana.
Oscar Drive in that subdivision, Jagoe said, is named for a pet buried on the property.
Bluegrass Commons in Owensboro celebrates the region’s bluegrass music heritage, and the streets are named for such bluegrass artists as Doc Watson, Bill Monroe and Allison Krauss.
In Whispering Meadows, streets are mostly named for trees and plants.
The Jagoes did name one street there Mulberry Place, an homage to Owensboro’s famed red-light district of a century ago.
“Planning and zoning has to approve the names,” Jagoe said. “We search Google Earth for names to make sure there are no streets with that name here already.”
The one thing the family has never done, he said, is name subdivisions or streets after anyone in the family.
Developer Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction LLC is developing a subdivision — The Preserve — on Millers Mill Road near Macedonia Baptist Church.
It will have 21 home sites on tracts ranging from half an acre to three acres.
All of the houses will be custom-built.
Tim Allen, a spokesman for the company, said, “It’s a beautiful area. It’s a pastoral setting. We plan to leave as many trees as we can.”
The site is close to Kentucky 54, he said, and has other roads going away from that busy highway for those who prefer less traffic.
“Owensboro is a tough market,” Allen said. “There’s not a ton of land that isn’t in the flood plain. You want it to have the attributes that you want for the right terms and to be available.
“When we found the land for The Preserve, we went though a lot of names. We wanted it to sound like custom-built homes in a safe, quiet area.”
The street names in the subdivision are based on the initials of Cecil’s children.
Bill Saalwaechter and his daughter Kirsti Staser’s KSB Living is developing Park Haven in Thruston.
It’s next to Yellow Creek Park, which explains the name.
“Twenty acres came up for sale beside the park, so we bought it,” Staser said. “That’s a prime location for families. People of all ages live there. Retirees like the location for their grandchildren when they visit.”
She said a little more than a third of the lots have been sold.
The street names, Staser said, are designed with a park theme — Park Haven Bend, Creekwood Drive, Hollow Cove.
MentalFloss.com says, “The names of trees and numbers make up the greatest number of street names in the country, and the most popular U.S. street name is ‘Second,’ because ‘First Street’ is often replaced with ‘Main Street’ or something similar.”
There are many interesting names for streets around the world.
Porters Lake in Nova Scotia has three connecting streets named “This Street,” “That Street” and “The Other Street.”
Sounds a little like an Abbott and Costello routine.
