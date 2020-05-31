Donald R. and Shirley McIntyre Story are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married May 23, 1970, by the late Rev. Walter Hancock at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Kentucky.
They have two children, Rachael McFadden and Jon Story of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Nick McFadden, Olivia Story, Mattie McFadden, Allison Story and Tanner McFadden; and one great-grandchild, Hudson Story.
Shirley is retired from the Owensboro Medical Health System, while Donald is retired from Titan Contracting and Leasing. They are both members of Immaculate Catholic Church.
The couple is planning a celebratory trip to Glacier National Park when travel restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.