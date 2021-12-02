For the third year in a row, Friends of Sinners Inc. Executive Director Joe Welsh is seeking donations to purchase a box of ramen noodles for every inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center for Christmas.
“It started out of a desire for me to help do something nice for the men and the women that are in jail and let them know that they are thought about, especially at Christmastime,” Welsh said Wednesday.
Welsh said he approached Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger about what would be an appropriate gift that would be enjoyed by those incarcerated, but also allowed to be brought into the jail.
“When you are in jail, ramen noodles are like currency and they are like the most important thing because nobody likes the jail food,” Welsh said. “You basically live and survive off ramen noodles.
Welsh said he typically orders 800 or 900 cases of the noodles, which costs around $1,600.
Maglinger said that when he first discussed the idea with Welsh a few years ago, he thought it would be a nice addition to the holiday festivities at the detention center.
“This was a really good idea because I guess ramen noodles are a hot commodity inside the jail, so I thought it would be a good thing to do at Christmas, so I approved it a few years back,” he said.
Welsh said that he has been in the shoes of those currently incarcerated at the Daviess County Detention Center, and knows firsthand how important a package of ramen noodles can be to someone in jail.
“It is something that you have to order through the commissary as kind of a treat,” Welsh said. “Out here in the real world it is a really cheap food, but in jail it is like a steak dinner.”
Welsh said he is making the donation in the name of his church, which is Matthews Table located at 119 W. 24th St., Owensboro.
“We have about 350 members and people who attend on Sunday, and the majority are people just like me,” Welsh said. “We do a lot of jail ministry and we typically have services once a year at the jail.”
Welsh said that if someone would like to donate to help with the purchase of the ramen noodles, the best way to do that is through his PayPal account at welsh4411@gmail.com or mailing a check to his office at 320 Clay St., Owensboro.
Due to security regulations at the jail, Welsh is unable to accept donations of ramen noodles from individuals and must use monetary donations to purchase the noodles.
“I ask people to give money instead of buying ramen noodles themselves, and the reason is I have to be responsible for each box of ramen noodles that goes in the jail,” he said. “A lot of people end up at my office or call me and say they picked up a case of ramen noodles and I appreciate that, but I am not able to do it that way because of security issues.”
Welsh said he hopes the noodles are a reminder to the inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center that there are people thinking about them during the Christmas season.
“If nothing else, hopefully it is just a voice that says ‘you are not forgotten and I do care about you’.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
