After a year’s absence, the Downtown Trolley will begin rolling again on May 1.
Pamela Canary, the city’s transit manager, said the trolley went into storage a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants, many stores and events.
“There was nothing happening downtown then,” she said.
But now with Friday After 5 starting May 21 and the downsized Bar-B-Q Block Party replacing the International Bar-B-Q Festival on May 8, things are happening downtown again.
And Canary said it’s time for the trolley to resume its schedule — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the same times on Friday and Saturday except that the trolley continues until 10 p.m. on those days.
There’s a break from 7:30 to 8 p.m. daily, she said.
Canary said social distancing will be required on the trolley because the pandemic isn’t over.
That means a reduced passenger load.
The trolley basically runs from the Owensboro Convention Center to the east side of the Glover H. Cary Bridge and back.
But at the top of each hour on Friday and Saturday, it makes a detour to Kentucky Wesleyan College to pick up students and staff.
KWC pays for the service, Canary said.
She said she’s also talking with Brescia University about a similar arrangement.
The trolley is primarily used by visitors to the city, Canary said.
She estimates that 75% of the riders are from out of town. Locals frequently bring visitors downtown to ride it, Canary said.
Most of the ridership, she said, is on Fridays and Saturdays.
In 1989, then-Mayor David Adkisson’s administration bought the city’s first trolley — actually a bus with a trolley body — in 55 years.
And it was an instant hit.
From 1887 to 1893, local trolleys were drawn by mules.
Then they were powered by electricity until they were discontinued in 1934.
In 2012, after a year without a trolley, the city purchased the current model for $226,542 using a federal transportation grant.
The 2004 model had been involved in a traffic accident in 2011.
It was later repaired and is still used as a backup today, Canary said.
She said both trolleys are used at times when big crowds are expected downtown.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.