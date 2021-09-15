Growing up, John Moredock had “The Art of Star Wars” books that featured concept art used to create the famous motion picture saga, and he considered work of that caliber to be ideal.
Moredock, an Owensboro native and Daviess County High School graduate, had an affinity for drawing as a kid. It’s something that eventually led him to study architecture at the University of Kentucky. After years of working in that field, he found himself out of work about 15 years ago.
Through connections, and the help of his wife, he was able to secure a few jobs working on projects within the entertainment industry. Living in Georgia, there were a lot of opportunities in the television and film realm.
From there, his second career working in art departments and in storyboard design for television shows and feature films was born.
One of his first gigs was working on the second season of the AMC show “The Walking Dead.”
“A friend was working on it, and they needed some help, and my wife, Susan, told them about me,” he said.
Since then he has worked on shows like “Stranger Things” and “Lore,” and feature films like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Ant-Man,” and the recent “Fear Street” movie trilogy.
You’ll see Moredock’s name in the credits as assistant art director, or previs or previsualization artist. That means he illustrates and drafts storyboards.
He’s learned a lot from working on films, particularly about the industry. For example, a lot of filmmaking is done off set.
“A lot of Hollywood still prefers pencil and paper,” he said, referring to storyboards that are necessary when building sets for movies and shows. “It can be very tedious.
“I try to make the vision of the director, and make it buildable. That can take many forms, and we work in consort with other departments. We work with visual, special effects, props, all in the service of the story.”
Before working on TV shows and with $200-million film projects, Moredock said he knew nothing of the business. He was working in the construction industry and had to learn as he went along. The film industry has many layers, and a lot takes place between a script being written and seeing the movie on the big screen.
Some of the projects he has worked on have been more interesting than others, and some have been inspiring, he said.
“You go where the work leads you and where your dreams lead you,” he said.
Growing up, he would look at his “Star Wars” books that detailed the makings of what was, at that time, sophisticated special effects. He considered it a dream job.
“All I knew when I used to look at those old drawings was it was so cool,” he said. “and I’m so happy right now to be doing that for a living.”
