Dream Riders of Kentucky began its first semester of accredited courses for therapeutic horsemanship in mid-June. Master instructor Sandy Webster said she hopes to accommodate the therapeutic needs of those in Daviess County.
Founders of Dream Riders of Kentucky made a decision at the end of last year to become an accredited facility with the international organization ‘Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship,’ or PATH, according to Webster.
She said the classes started back up for its first semester of the year with around 40 students, which is double the students the program has had in the past.
Webster said she hopes to build the program up around the needs of the community.
“Everything we do has therapeutic value for everyone that comes whether it’s you’re trying to build confidence or self-esteem, we will tailor the classes to deal with that or whether it’s like a physical therapy,” she said.
Webster is one of 18 master instructors for PATH worldwide. She said she has been working with horses since she was a child, having grown up on at a boarding stable. She was a horse jockey for 11 years, having ridden racehorses in several countries before retiring and beginning her volunteer work in therapeutic horsemanship. Now she has spent the last 35 years helping to build up therapeutic riding centers.
Webster said she has been a consultant for therapeutic riding all over North America and even in several other areas around the world including Singapore and Australia. She said she was working in Bowling Green when she was asked to come to Owensboro to help with saddle fittings in January. While she usually only spends about two years in one area helping to build up centers, she said she hopes to make a permanent home in Owensboro after seeing the potential of the program and how it can help the community.
“I came here ... because I see the potential of the area and (what) therapy riding can do for Owensboro,” she said.
Webster said the goal of the program is to benefit everyone involved, even volunteers.
“We have this unique setting where we maximize the therapeutic benefit to everyone and we want it to be a culture where whether you’re volunteering or riding or being involved with the program in any way, that everyone’s going to walk away therapeutically benefited,” she said.
Since Webster became involved with the program, she said it has doubled its services and number of students and offered supervised training of volunteers. She said she also hopes to eventually offer equine-assisted partnerships with schools in the community.
“We were going to work with all the students that are having difficulty at school either academically or from a behavioral perspective and they would’ve had this as a part of their curriculum.”
The program currently offers four eight-week semesters for all age groups starting at 4 years old and is geared toward providing therapeutic assistance for students dealing with mental health, physical disabilities and addiction. Once students go through an application process, instructors and volunteers will do an assessment of each individual and place them in a group based on age and ability.
“We talk about abilities, not disabilities in all of the classes so that everything is about positive reinforcement and what we can learn starting from where we are and going forward,” Webster said. “We have physical, cognitive, emotional and social benefits that we work towards.”
The program is also open to new volunteers, according to Webster. She said there is an orientation and training program once a month. Volunteers are not required to have prior experience in working with horses as they will be trained consistently at the facility.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.