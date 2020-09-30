Even though Dream Riders of Kentucky closed for three months this year because of COVID-19, the nonprofit’s participation rate has soared more than 211% since the beginning of the year.
Student numbers swelled from 18 — a previous record for Dream Riders — to 56, said Sandy Webster, program director. She joined Dream Riders in January.
Webster credits word of mouth for that jump.
“People started hearing that things are working, and we are making changes in people’s lives,” she said.
As part of its future expansion, Dream Riders met recently with RiverValley Behavioral Health officials. The nonprofit hopes to partner with the agency to address regional mental health needs.
Webster holds an equine certification to assist people who struggle with mental health issues.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, Dream Riders will host an event titled Celebration of Achievement between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the nonprofit’s Philpot arena at 4705 Winkler Road.
Webster hopes the celebration becomes a regular event each time students complete an eight-week semester.
“It’s a fun day where they will have a friendly competition,” she said.
The public is invited to watch students participate in mounted games, an obstacle course and a chosen riding skill that represents their abilities.
Mounted games will include a two-flag race, pumpkin-on-a-spoon race, sword race, Oktoberfest scurry and bouquet-of-flowers race.
“An obstacle course will be conducted on horseback after the thrill of the friendly competition amongst teammates,” Webster said. “Participants will earn their ribbons by performing their riding abilities achieved this semester while striding down the red carpet.”
Also, families are invited to have a free fall photo taken with a horse.
Because of the worldwide pandemic, guests who attend the event can expect temperatures to be taken. Masks must be worn, and guests must observe physical distancing.
Some Dream Riders board members will be available to provide information and give tours.
Webster hopes the community attends the celebration.
“(Dream Riders) is like a little ray of sunshine in this time of COVID,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.