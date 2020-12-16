0lthough Kentucky had one more session as a therapy horse on Dec. 5, the people who had come to wish him goodbye were already teary-eyed.
Kentucky, a 26 year-old quarter horse gelding with a rich chestnut color, had worked for 10 years as an equine therapy horse at Dream Riders of Kentucky. The horse, who became a therapy horse for the organization 10 years ago, had worked with people with physical disabilities and those who needed to learn how to make emotional connections.
Kentucky, who has the soft, intelligent eyes of a loving dog, had assisted numerous clients in his decade of service. But Saturday was his last day before retirement. On Monday, Kentucky will be taken to a 400 acre farm in Brandenburg.
“Everybody is going to miss him,” said program director Sandy Webster. “He has really been the rock, and the go-to when we needed a ‘steady Eddie’ ” to work with nervous clients, Webster said. “But there’s a fine line between keeping him for our own selfishness, and letting him go to live the ‘life of Riley.’ ”
“It’s our duty to let him go and have some retirement time,” Webster said.
Dream Riders volunteers and clients gathered to say goodbye to Kentucky Saturday, during a recognition for all of the horse’s achievements. The salute was part of Dream Riders’ ”Celebration of Achievement,” where the organization acknowledges the work of its clients.
Dream Riders uses equine therapy to work with people of any kind of disability. Horses, Webster said, can perform wonders for people. The act of riding a horse can build muscles, and horses have a way of sensing human emotions.
But it takes the right horse, one with the proper gait to assist in physical therapy, and the proper temperament for working with multiple people. Kentucky had those skills in abundance, Webster said.
“They have to have really special qualities. They have to like people, and they also have to tolerate things most horses won’t,” Webster said.
“Horses have emotional intelligence,” Webster said, and said a horse responds to a how a person is feeling. “That’s good to use, because the horse’s response helps the person recognize” how they are feeling, Webster said.
Saturday afternoon, Webster told the audience that Kentucky has done 240 therapy sessions a year over the last 10 years. “That’s over 2,000 people he has touched or served,” Webster said.
Emily Mullikin, who has been a Dream Riders volunteer for five years and was a client before then, said Kentucky is a good therapy horse because of his calm nature.
“He is a very chill horse. He’s very attuned to the needs of the rider,” Mullikin said. “If he knew I was having a bad day, he would slow down until I was ready” to continue working.
“It’s sad to see him go,” Mullikin said. “He’s an integral part of the barn.”
Haley Rigling, another Dream Riders Volunteer, said Kentucky works well with clients, and many form a bond with him.
“We have one little girl, and (when we say), ‘are you ready to ride?’ as long as she sees Kentucky, she’s ready to go,” Rigling said. “They know it will be a fun ride,” and that they’ll be able to achieve their therapy goals, Rigling said.
Horses live into their 30s, so Kentucky will be well taken care of and have time to enjoy retirement, Webster said.
“He’s going to be the best friend of a lady getting cancer treatment,” Webster said. “He’s going to get brushed and fed. He just won’t have to be in time for class.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
