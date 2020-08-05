Rosemary Conder believes the 10 students who participated last year in the Care for Children’s Emerson Academy Resiliency Network were given the spark of encouragement to set them on the right path and grow into outstanding citizens.
CASA of Ohio Valley board members founded Care for Children because they recognized gaps in community services outside of CASA’s narrow mission, which provides court-appointed advocates for children going through the legal system. The group partnered with Owensboro Public Schools last year to offer an incentive program for students most at risk at the district’s alternative high school, Emerson Academy.
Conder, CASA director, said the students were hand-picked because of their willingness to participate in the program, but also because they were close to having enough credits to graduate, suffered poor attendance in the past and had few behavioral issues.
EARN is a work-study program that allowed students to attend specially-designed life-skills classes, and also earn up to $3,000 during the 2019-20 school year for their class attendance. Students had to graduate to receive their incentive pay, which could be used for continuing education or help with expenses of finding work.
Another aspect of the program was that students would be paired with mentors, something that Emerson Academy Principal Kevin Thompson said was likely the “key ingredient” of the program.
The 10 students selected for the EARN pilot are Josh Bradley, Willie Castro, Waylon Davis, Miguel Aguliar, James Combs, Jazzy Weaver, Deandre Bashem, Karlie Dragoo, Madison Barger and Rapheal Fuller. Their mentors are Joe McKinley, Bob Whitmer, Andy Johnson, Larry Conder, Phil Roberts, Linda Wahl, Darrell Higginbotham, Charlotte Burton, Cindy Whitmer and Malcolm Bryant.
Six of the 10 students who participated in the program graduated on July 26.
Conder attended the graduation and said she was proud of those graduating, but also proud of those who weren’t able to have enough credits to graduate.
“This really moved the needle for these kids,” she said. “It gave them a lot of inspiration to dream that they could have a life, that it could be a reality.”
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said Emerson students represent a personal struggle throughout their educational journey.
“To see their faces when they get to this point is incredible,” Constant said. “I’m just so proud of the kids, and really proud of the EARN program that we have had. The mentorship program is really cool, and it helped a lot of these kids get to the finish line.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
